Trump levels new sanctions against Iran

Stock Image (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration said Friday it is putting new economic sanctions on Iranian individuals and companies, citing the Tehran government's recent missile tests and support for rebels in Yemen.

“Iran’s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States," :said John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The sanctions said nothing about the Iranian nuclear deal, which Trump attacked during the campaign but has shown no signs of voiding.

Smith did say that "we will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior.”

The sanctions affect 13 Iranian individuals and at least a dozen companies, freezing any property or funds they may have under U.S. jurisdiction. The Treasury Department also said that "U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions" with those on the sanctions list.

Trump signaled the sanctions with an early morning tweet: "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!"

In announcing earlier this week it had put Iran on notice, Trump and aides cited a recent ballistic missile test as well as supporting a rebel group in Yemen known as the Houthis.

In issuing the sanctions list, the Treasury Department said that "this action reflects the United States’ commitment to enforcing sanctions on Iran with respect to its ballistic missile program and destabilizing activities in the region."

USA Today