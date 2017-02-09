Trump says judge's comments are being 'distorted'

Stock image (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump says a U.S. senator is distorting what Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said about the president's attacks on judges, even though administration officials have already confirmed Gorsuch's comments.

"Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Trump tweeted Thursday.

Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will conduct confirmation hearings on Gorsuch, told reporters the Supreme Court nominee expressed dismay over Trump's criticism of judges, including those involved in lawsuits against the administration's travel ban from seven Muslim nations.

"He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralizing and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary," Blumenthal said.

Trump's tweet aside: Administration officials have confirmed the gist of Blumenthal's comments.

Trump's attacks, in tweets and public remarks, began last weekend after a federal district court judge blocked his executive order imposing a temporary travel ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries and refugees. They escalated Wednesday in reaction to Tuesday's live-streamed oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Gorsuch's comments were solicited after Trump suggested Wednesday that judges have acted politically — something Gorsuch says he has eschewed in his decade-long career on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased, and we haven't had a decision yet," Trump told a group of sheriffs and police chiefs in discussing the travel ban case pending before the San Francisco-based appeals court.

"But courts seem to be so political," Trump said, adding, "Right now we are at risk because of what's happened."

Previously, Trump had called federal District Judge James Robart of Seattle, who first blocked the travel ban nationwide, a "so-called judge" and said he would be to blame "if something happens."

