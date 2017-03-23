Trump supporters in Wright County await Health Care vote

MONTICELLO - On a cloudy Monday morning in Monticello, Don Schwartz and his father, Jim, stopped by the local VFW for breakfast.

Monticello, a city with over 12,000 residents in Wright County, went to President Donald Trump on Election Day.

"I'm so happy [Trump] got in. I think we're heading in the right direction now," said Jim.

"I liked [Trump's] honesty. He’s doing mostly everything what he’s said. Most candidates in the past haven’t," said the younger Schwartz. "I think if he had a little help from the other side, it would be better," he added.

Don and Jim are hopeful that Republicans can pass the American Health Care Act, even as it faces criticism from both Democrats and conservatives.

The younger Schwartz fully supports the removal of the federal mandate.

"I was forced to have health care and the health care that I do get, doesn’t pay for any of my bills. It helps me a little bit on prescriptions," said Don.

Jim, who relies on Medicare for his health care expenses, think the Republican's health care plan "is the right way to go, because what they have now sure as heck [is] no good. So I would assume that the plan they got going is going to turn out to be the best towards the end."

Referring to the president, "he's doing the best he can," noted Jim.

