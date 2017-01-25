Trump vows 'major' voter fraud investigation

Stock Image (Photo: Getty Images, Independent Still Pool photo ©2017 Consolidated News Photos All Rights Reserved)

WASHINGTON — President Trump is vowing an investigation into alleged voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence behind his claim that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in last year's election.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states," Trump tweeted, as well as "those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump has claimed that up to five million illegal voters caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in last year's election, and made the assertion again during a Monday night meeting with lawmakers at the White House.

RELATED: Trump revives claim that illegals cost him popular vote

Lawmakers and election officials — including Republicans — said there is no evidence of such massive fraud, and that Trump is citing reports on poor record keeping, not dead people voting.

Congressional Democrats say Trump is planning to use the claim to institute new voter qualification rules, making in harder for people to vote in general.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., top Democrat on House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC that Republicans may be seeking "another tool and another reason" to ''deny people the vote."

Cummings also said he is happy to investigate Trump's claims of voter fraud, saying they are unfounded.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said that Trump "ought to realize he's president. Instead of talking about the election or how many people showed up at the inauguration, he ought to talk about how many new jobs he's creating."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump stands by his concerns and cited unknown studies that support Trump's thoughts.

"It's a belief that he's maintained for a while," Spicer said, "a concern that he has about voter fraud."

USA Today