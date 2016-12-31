Undaunted by GOP control, Dayton plots how to seal a legacy

Gov. Mark Dayton (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After 40 years in public office, Gov. Mark Dayton is ready to end his career with a final challenge.



The longtime Democrat faces a GOP-controlled Legislature when it resumes Tuesday. They'll jostle over a new two-year budget and competing priorities for Dayton's last two years in office.



Dayton says he doesn't intend to go quietly. He wants to expand a new preschool program, pass a massive public construction package and pass a gas tax hike to fund road and bridge repairs.



But Republicans control the Legislature after taking back the Senate in November elections. It's a repeat of 2011, when Dayton and Republicans deadlocked and shut down state government.



Dayton says he'll go to the 50-yard line of compromise and wait.