Undaunted by GOP control, Dayton plots how to seal a legacy

Associated Press , KARE 5:55 PM. CST December 31, 2016

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After 40 years in public office, Gov. Mark Dayton is ready to end his career with a final challenge.

The longtime Democrat faces a GOP-controlled Legislature when it resumes Tuesday. They'll jostle over a new two-year budget and competing priorities for Dayton's last two years in office.

Dayton says he doesn't intend to go quietly. He wants to expand a new preschool program, pass a massive public construction package and pass a gas tax hike to fund road and bridge repairs.

But Republicans control the Legislature after taking back the Senate in November elections. It's a repeat of 2011, when Dayton and Republicans deadlocked and shut down state government.

Dayton says he'll go to the 50-yard line of compromise and wait.


