Undocumented immigrants fear new policies

The Trump administration’s new policy toward undocumented immigrants has caused fear among many in Minnesota’s immigrant communities. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Trump administration’s new policy toward undocumented immigrants has caused fear among many in Minnesota’s immigrant communities.

KARE 11 spoke with one Minneapolis couple who each came to the United States with their families when they were teenagers in the early 90’s. They now have 2 children who were born here and are American citizens.

“I’m feeling like I’m living a nightmare,” said the man. The woman said she was now faced with a reality she hadn’t anticipated for her children. “My father was the first one to migrate to Minnesota and I didn't have him for many years. And I thought that that was not going to be the story of my children,” she told KARE 11.

Despite the fact that they came to the United States as minors, they are too old to be considered “Dreamers”, the name for people who came to the US illegally as children. “Dreamers” are so far exempt from the current immigration crackdown.

They asked us not to reveal their names because they fear deportation. The couple held their 9-month-old son as they talked about preparing for the worst case scenario.

“You have to come up with contingency plans,” she said. “Building your power of attorney in case you're removed. Having conversations with teachers in case you're removed.” And they said preparing to leave without their children if need be.

The new order includes hiring 10,000 new ICE agents, stopping the release of immigrants with pending court dates, and penalizing parents who pay to smuggle their children into the U.S.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the order merely enforces existing laws and would target those who commit crimes. “Those people who are in this country and pose a threat to public safety or have committed a crime will be the first to go,” he said.

But information released by the Department of Homeland Security also authorized the beginning of deportation proceedings for any person found to be in the country illegally.

The group FAIR or Federation for American Immigration Reform applauded the moves. “The laws do not exist because we want to be mean and keep people out. They exist because there are interests here that need to be protected,” said spokesman Ira Mehlman.

The undocumented Minneapolis family said there was no legal path for them to come to this country. They are hopeful though that their neighbors in Minnesota will support them.

“They know that we don't bring crime. We don't bring illnesses. They know we pay taxes.”

And they are hopeful their American children will grow up in this country with their parents.

(© 2017 KARE)