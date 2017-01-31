Wait continues for families caugt in immigration action

Many families caught in the middle of President Trump's immigration executive order are waiting to learn their options.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Many families caught in the middle of President Trump's immigration executive order are waiting to learn their options.

At the same time, congregations set to host refugees are on hold with those plans, including at Central Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.

Rev. David Colby said his congregation spent the past year preparing to co-sponsor a family.

"I think we were all caught by surprise by the suddenness of the executive order and the impact it has on families and congregations trying to be helpful," said Colby.

On Monday, President Donald Trump stood firm on his executive order, signed last Friday, which includes a 90 day immigration suspension from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"We actually had a very good day yesterday in terms of homeland security and some day, we had to make the move and we decided to make the move," said the President.

As for legal action, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, which believes the executive order is discriminatory, has been working to provide lawyers at airports in case travelers are detained.

Executive Director John Keller said his team is still trying to sort out what the executive order means for families, what their rights and are what they should do. He calls the fallout from the order "chaos," but does have advice for some families with travel plans.

"If you have somebody who is making plans to travel and you’re from one of the seven countries you should not travel. If you’re a dual national, if you happen to have two citizenships with one of them being one of the seven banned countries you should not travel," said Keller.

Keller said the order was written so broadly and that it seems there's no clear way to enforce it. So for now, families and congregations wait for further direction.

For now, we’ll continue to pray. We’ll stand ready to welcome and provide hospitality to a family as soon as we’re assigned one," said Rev. Colby.

(© 2017 KARE)