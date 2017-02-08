Weighing the legal arguments of travel ban

Trailed by reporters, Hossein Vayghan, center, heads to see his brother Ali Vayeghan as his daughter Marjan K. Vayghan, follows closely behind at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: Ed Crisostomo, AP)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is denouncing the courts as "so political," as he awaits a ruling from a federal appeals court in San Francisco on whether to uphold his travel ban.



Trump was speaking at the White House to a group of sheriffs and police chiefs -- who clapped sparingly when Trump asked if they agreed with his views on the immigration ban. His comments about combating drug abuse and the targeting of police officers drew a more enthusiastic response.



The president said his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation." He says the order was written "beautifully" and was within his executive authority," adding that "a bad high school student would understand this."



A federal judge has put the ban on hold, and an appeals court is considering an appeal from the Trump administration. The order includes a temporary travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Ana Pottratz Acosta, an Immigration Law Professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, listened to the appeals hearing Wednesday with KARE 11.

Acosta said both sides made "valid arguments... I could see it going either way, to be perfectly honest."

As for the discussion during the hearing on whether the executive order was actually a ban on Muslims, Acosta said it's possible the court will consider the President's own words as evidence.

"There certainly have been statements and tweets since the executive order was issued that may be used as evidence as to the motivation behind the executive order," Acosta said.



