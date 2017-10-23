What is ranked-choice voting?

MINNEAPOLIS - On November 7, voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will head to the polls to elect mayors and other candidates in in their city elections.
This is the first year that voters in Saint Paul will use ranked-choice voting, a system that Minneapolis has used since 2009.
In Minneapolis, voters rank their top three choices. You can vote for only one person, but your vote carries more power if you rank more options. If a candidate gets 50% or more of the vote, that person wins and the election is over. But, if nobody gets 50% or more of the vote, that is when the rankings go into effect. If your number one choice doesn't make the top 3, your number 2 choice gets counted.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs