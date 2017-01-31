What it takes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee

Judge Neil Gorsuch delivers brief remarks after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court with his wife Marie Louise Gorshuch during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota's congressional delegation is reacting to President Donald Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to the United States Supreme Court. Here are the statements and social media reaction we've gathered at this point.

Sen. Al Franken: “Long before his election, President Trump promised to appoint a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia, who held a deeply conservative view of the Constitution and the Court. In the coming weeks, I will be closely examining Neil Gorsuch's background, but I have serious concerns about his judicial philosophy—especially on issues like access to justice, corporate accountability, workers’ rights, and women’s health. I was hopeful that the President would have selected someone like Merrick Garland, a consensus candidate lauded by the same Republicans who ultimately refused to hold a hearing on him for nearly a year.”

Excellent #SCOTUS pick in Judge Gorsuch who a decade ago was confirmed by Senate without any opposition. #MN02 — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) February 1, 2017

Rep. Betty McCollum: “Make no mistake: Judge Gorsuch is a radical choice for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, he will be a vote to end a woman’s right to choose, reverse progress on LGBT rights, and champion the interests of big business over working families. It is a deeply disturbing fact that Judge Gorsuch is the architect of the Hobby Lobby decision, which allowed employers to deny female employees access to contraception."

Congrats @JusticeNGorsuch for being nominated to @SCOTUS. Glad to have a proud defender of the Constitution join our nation's highest court — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 1, 2017

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “Senators have a solemn obligation to advise and consent on a President’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court makes decisions that affect the lives of people across the country. We need to thoroughly examine this nominee, his respect for precedent, and his views on issues that matter to the American people. And to be clear, there is a 60 vote threshold for this nominee to be confirmed, it’s not 51 like the other nominees that are before us now."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley has said he expects the new justice to be sworn in sometime in April. That's if everything goes smoothly.

Here are the five basic steps to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed, as compiled by our news partners at Minnesota Public Radio.

1. Referral to the Judiciary Committee

After Trump names his choice, the nomination is referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee has 20 members. There are 11 Republicans and nine Democrats. Because it takes a bare majority of committee members to approve a Supreme Court nominee for a full Senate vote, Democrats lack the votes to block Trump's nominee at the committee level.

2. Prehearing research

Before the confirmation hearing, both Republican and Democratic committee members will conduct research into the nominee's background. The nominee must fill out an extensive questionnaire, which is crafted by the top Republican and Democrat on the Judiciary Committee — Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein of California. Senators will pore over the nominee's past speeches, public statements, press clippings, writings and, if the nominee is a judge, judicial opinions.

Also during this time, the nominee starts making the rounds on Capitol Hill to pay courtesy visits to senators.

3. Confirmation hearing

This hearing can take several days — with at least a couple of days for the Judiciary Committee members to directly question the nominee, and additional days to question outside witnesses. After the proceedings, senators may submit further questions in writing for the nominee to respond to.

4. Committee vote

The committee votes on whether to approve the nominee and then "reports" its "recommendation" to the full Senate.

5. Full Senate vote

The full Senate vote is where things could get dicey for Republicans. Democrats can force Republicans to gather 60 votes in the Senate before the nominee is confirmed. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate. That means Democrats can effectively block — or "filibuster" — the confirmation if fewer than eight Democrats support Trump's pick for the high court.

