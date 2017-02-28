What Minnesota's delegation expects from Pres. Trump tonight

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order to begin the roll-back of environmental regulations put in place by the Obama administration February 28, 2017 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Ahead of President Trump's first address to a joint congress, expectations are that health care reform and military spending will be among the top issues.

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken will both be in attendance. Their guests include Minnesota VFW Commander Joe Mauricio and Minnesota National Guard Commander Major General Richard Nash.

Both senators say issues facing veterans is something they hope the President addresses in his speech tonight.

KARE 11 reached out to all eight Minnesota U.S. Representatives, asking what issues they hope President Trump addresses Tuesday night.

Rep. Rick Nolan 8th District: “The need for protecting pensions the need for a massive new public investment in our nation’s transportation and infrastructure system.” In attendance with Nolan will be Sherman Liimatainen, Vice President & Treasurer of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions

Rep. Keith Ellison 5th District: “Working Americans and a fair economy.” Ellisons guest will be newly elected DNC chairman Tom Perez who narrowly defeated Ellison for chairman.

Rep. Betty McCollum 4th District: “Congresswoman McCollum hopes to hear from President Trump on how he will protect Americans’ health care and hopes he will explain why his backwards budget slashes programs vital to the economic security of our families, businesses, and communities.” McCollum’s guest will be Ramsey County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Victoria Reinhardt.

Rep. Erik Paulsen 3rd District: “Congressman Paulsen hopes the President will present concrete proposals on health care reform, tax reform to grow the economy, as well as plans for infrastructure investment.” Paulsen’s guest will be Hennepin County commissioner Jeff Johnson.

Rep. Tim Walz 1st District: “Health care is a priority especially gearing towards Minnesota farmers.” Walz “Will also be looking to hear from President Trump on how he intends to care for our nation’s 22 million veterans and how he intends to support farm policy that will allow American producers to feed, fuel and clothe the world.” Walz’s guest will be farmer and former Minnesota House Majority Leader Ted Winter.

Sen. Al Franken: “Senator Franken would like to see President Trump talk about expanding workforce training opportunities to fill high-demand, good-paying jobs in areas like manufacturing, health care, energy, and IT. He would also like to see the President address the importance of providing services and care to our veterans.” Franken’s guest will be state commander of the VFW of Minnesota Joe Mauricio.

Rep. Jason Lewis 2nd District: “Tax reform and health care reform, issues Rep. Lewis has been talking about for years and looks forward to making progress on.” Lewis’ guest from Minnesota could not attend last minute according to spokesperson so a lottery of his staff members will be held because of security clearances.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “The Senator is hopeful the President will talk about ways to bring down the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, the need to invest in our infrastructure, and why we must support our veterans, National Guard members, and Reservists in tonight’s speech.” Klobuchar’s guess will be Major General Richard Nash of the Minnesota National Guard.

KARE 11 did not receive responses from Rep. Tom Emmer and Rep. Collin Peterson.

