MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials say they'll sell some voter information to a presidential commission but won't supply other data that's not publicly accessible.

President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to the states on Wednesday giving them two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data, including birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions. Some Democratic election officials have refused to comply.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement Friday saying most of the information in the state's voter registration system is public and available for purchase. The commission would charge the presidential panel the maximum $12,500 allowed under agency rules.

However, the commission says state law doesn't permit it to release birthdates, driver license numbers or Social Security numbers except to police or other state agencies and the presidential panel doesn't qualify as either one.

