With insurance help done, Legislature's road gets harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's legislative leaders hope they've got momentum after approving financial relief for residents with big health insurance bills. But the rest of the to-do list will be harder.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill Thursday that will cut monthly premiums by 25 percent for shoppers who buy their own coverage but don't get federal subsidies. That relief package was negotiated for months.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says it paves the way for more cooperation as they shift to pass a $40 billion-plus budget. But Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have very different ideas for how to proceed.

Dayton wants $75 million to expand a new preschool program that the GOP isn't sold on. Republicans say they'll also push the governor for more in tax relief this year.

