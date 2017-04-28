Wright County voters discuss Trump's first 100 days

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Victim of attempted kidnapping speaks out
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Double-billing the badge
-
Search for missing University of Minnesota student
-
Big Lake trap shooting team's photo now allowed
-
5 expensive cities for weddings
-
Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911
-
Growing rift in Mpls. over police chief's choice to lead Fourth Precinct
-
Motorcyclist crashes on I-494 after fleeing cops
-
BTN11: Pres. Trump's 100 Days - KARE
More Stories
-
Bond reduced in UW-Stout student death caseApr 28, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
-
Search continues for missing U of M studentApr 27, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Man killed crossing 494 on foot after crashApr 28, 2017, 4:06 a.m.