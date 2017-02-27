Popular Wis. wrestling coach dies of heart atttack

The community of Amery, Wisconsin is mourning the loss of a popular teacher and wrestling coach who passed away shortly after returning home from the State Tournament. (Photo: KARE)

AMERY, Wis. - The community of Amery, Wisconsin is mourning the loss of a popular teacher and wrestling coach who passed away shortly after returning home from the State Tournament.

Scott Marko died Monday of an apparent heart attack, just hours after returning to Amery from Madison, where the State Tournament took place.

Amery Public Schools Superintendent James Kuchta notified parents of high school students with a recorded phone call. Superintendent James Kuchta explained, “I’m calling you with sad news. This morning we were informed that long-time Amery School District teacher and head wrestling coach Scott Marko, died of an apparent heart attack. I do not have other details to provide to you," Kuchta explained.

“Please keep our school and community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Trained staff have been available for students at all school buildings and will be available throughout the week. We are providing this information for you to assist your child as needed.”

KARE 11 visited with Marko when one of his Amery wrestlers started an ambitious Take Down Cancer program to help and encourage survivors.

