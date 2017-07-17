Portillo's officially announces Maple Grove spot

Renderings for the proposed Portillo's in Maple Grove. (Photo: Portillo's)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - Portillo's is officially coming to Maple Grove.

After a bit of back and forth from the local city council, officials with the Chicago restaurant chain "proudly" announced the location on Monday.

The latest Portillo's spot will be located at 12251 Elm Creek Blvd North, a spot where one city council member was concerned about traffic issues surrounding the drive-thru.

This will be the second Portillo's in Minnesota, following last week's much-anticipated Woodbury opening.

The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 200, include an outdoor patio and a double lane drive-thru.

The space is expected to open this fall.

