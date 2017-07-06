Portillo's opens Tuesday in Woodbury

Portillo's opens in Woodbury on Tuesday. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE)

WOODBURY, Minn. - We're getting our first taste of what Portillo's will have in store for Woodbury.

The famous Chicago eatery known for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shakes opens on Tuesday, July 11.

The new space will bring 200 jobs, as well as plenty of nostalgia.

Owner Dick Portillo initially began his namesake restaurant with a tiny hot dog cart in 1963, where he used a nearby garden hose for his water supply.

Selling the hot dogs for 30 cents each (35, if you want fries), Portillo found a following and eventually expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant under the name Portillo's.

Since then, the Chicago chain has become an institution for its fans. The Woodbury spot marks its 50th location. They also hope to open in Maple Grove.

