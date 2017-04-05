KARE
Portion of MSP Airport mall evacuated

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:52 PM. CDT April 05, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A portion of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been evacuated due to an unattended bag, according to the airport.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., reports of delays in Terminal 1 began to come into the KARE 11 newsroom. Shortly thereafter, the airport confirmed in a tweet that a portion of the airport mall had been cleared and shutdown while police investigate the unattended bag.

KARE 11 has a crew on the way to the airport and will have more on this developing story both online and on the KARE 11 News at 5 and 6.

 

