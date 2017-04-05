Portion of MSP Airport mall evacuated

Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A portion of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been evacuated due to an unattended bag, according to the airport.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., reports of delays in Terminal 1 began to come into the KARE 11 newsroom. Shortly thereafter, the airport confirmed in a tweet that a portion of the airport mall had been cleared and shutdown while police investigate the unattended bag.

A portion of the airport mall at Terminal 1 has been cleared and shutdown while police investigate an unattended bag. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) April 5, 2017

