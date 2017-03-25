Poultry producers in Minnesota better prepared for bird flu

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MANKATO, Minn. - Poultry producers and experts say Minnesota is better prepared for a potential bird flu return after a devastating 2015 epidemic.

The Mankato Free Press reports poultry farmers are waiting as the early spring opens water on lakes and rivers, leading to the migration of wild birds that carry the virus. The bird flu has been detected in two states, including a dangerous pathogenic virus in Tennessee.

Abby Neu, poultry regional educator for the University of Minnesota Extension, says the last outbreak taught everyone lessons, including how to control vehicles on farms to prevent them from introducing the virus.

She recently demonstrated the best biosecurity practices for producers at the Midwest Poultry Federation Convention in St. Paul. Her tips included how to properly disinfect boots and clothing, and other precautions.

