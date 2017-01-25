Pregnant Eagan homicide victim ID'd

Police responded to a home in Eagan Wednesday afternoon and found the body of 25-year-old Senicha Lessman. They later learned the victim was 32 weeks pregnant. (Photo: The Lessman family)

EAGAN, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of the pregnant woman who was murdered in Eagan Wednesday.

Police responded to a home at 3149 Alden Pond Lane just before 3 p.m. and found the body of 25-year-old Senicha Marie Lessman. First responders attempted life saving measures but Lessman was declared dead on the scene. Detectives say she had been subjected to serious trauma, and her cause of death was determined as homicide.

Police in Eagan are investigating the murder of a woman 32 weeks pregnant. (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

It was soon learned that Lessman was 32 weeks pregnant, making the case a double homicide.

"We are devastated at the tragic death of my daughter Senicha and her unborn son," the victim's mother Margi Lessman said in a written statement. "She was a loving, kind, smart and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother. She was loved greatly by all of her family, friends and coworkers. We will miss her more than words can say."

Investigators began working leads and arrested a 23-year-old man in Mounds View at 5:49 p.m. Charges have not been filed but the man is currently listed as a "person of interest" in the case, and remains in custody.

