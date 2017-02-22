Preparing for the return of winter

Rick Giesler with RTD Snow Plowing says they are prepared for a potentially busy weekend. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - We may go from one weather record to another. Despite the warm weather, there's a chance we could get 6-10" of snow in the Twin Cities metro area starting Thursday night.

"We're watching the forecast daily throughout the day and all the vehicles are prepared," said Rick Giesler, operations manager for Roof-to-Deck Restoration in St. Paul. The company also runs RTD Snow Plowing and RTD Ice Dam Removal.

In the winter, RTD Snow Plowing works mostly in Roseville. Giesler said they've kept the blades on their trucks for snow removal adding, "It's been tempting to take them off when we're hitting 60 degrees but with it being Minnesota, you never know when we're going to get a foot or snow like possibly this week."

According to Giesler, their crews will go out if there is at least once inch of snow; they reduced it last year from two inches to one inch.

"This winter here in Minnesota has been really mild. We haven't had a lot of activity and a little bit of plowing on our snow plow route but we have had the need pretty much coast to coast," he said.

Crews have spent time this winter working in Oregon, Idaho and Massachusetts.

Despite a slow season for snow removal companies, it has still been a busy winter for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT Communications Director Kevin Gutknecht said MnDOT is "a bit above average" in terms of spending this winter.

"We've actually used more salt this year than we did all of last year and we've actually spent more on overtime this year than we did last year. So it has been a challenging winter. It's just we don't have feet of snow on the ground right now but we've had ice storms and other parts of the state have had some significant snowfall, as well. So it's been an average to an above average winter," Gutknecht said.

If we do get snow later this week, more than 200 plows will be out in the metro area. More than 800 plows could be out across the entire state.

Gutknecht is reminding drivers to give plows room to work and also said, "They should plan ahead, check road conditions and give themselves plenty of time to get wherever they need to go during the storm."

Tracking down new winter gear could also be a challenge. Target in Ridgedale told KARE all its boots are gone. Kohl's in Roseville said it has some winter gear but it's moving onto spring. Meanwhile, Menards in Golden Valley said it still has lots of shovels and salt and it's putting out its entire stock for Friday.

