HOUSTON — Former first lady Barbara Bush, cleared a day ago to leave the hospital where she has been a patient since midweek this past week, was discharged Monday, her doctors said in a morning press conference.

Since Jan. 14, her husband, former president George H.W. Bush, has been in intensive care with bacterial pneumonia at Houston Methodist Hospital, and she was hospitalized Wednesday with fatigue and coughing that later was diagnosed as viral bronchitis. He is expected to remain in the hospital but move from the ICU sometime Monday.

"He is sitting up and watching TV and anxiously awaiting his favorite oyster stew for lunch," said Dr. Amy Mynderse, a hospitalist at Houston Methodist. A hospitalist works in internal medicine but exclusively at a medical center, working with a person's primary care physician.

Both of the Bushes are in their 90s: The former president is 92, and his wife is 91.

Because the former president has bounced back so well, his doctors expect that he could leave the hospital as early as Friday, said Dr. Clint Doerr, his pulmonologist. But more likely will be a discharge over the weekend.







