President Trump in Puerto Rico: "You've thrown our budget a little out of whack"

"Sixteen dead - versus in the thousands," Trump said during a briefing with Puerto Rican officials adding that, while "every death is a horror," the devastation has not been a catastrophe on the same scale of Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,800 peo

KARE 6:23 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories