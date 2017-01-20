President Trump's first 100 days

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As President Trump walked down Pennsylvania Avenue with his family, the road map for the next 100 days is a little less predictable.

"The question is how much can he actually get accomplished,” said Larry Jacobs, political analyst.

Political analyst Larry Jacobs recently penned an op-ed in the Star Tribune entitled: A Realists Guide to Trump's First 100 days. So what does he think?

"My hunch is he’s going to be able to do quite a bit using executive orders, that he’s going to run into harder sledding when he gets to Congress,” he said.

Trump's first executive order came shortly after being sworn in. He cancelled the Obama administration's order that reduced the cost of mortgages for lower income homeowners.

And another executive order came this evening, telling federal agencies to minimize the burden of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. What that really meant was not immediately clear.

He also suspects executive orders to come soon reversing the Obama administration’s efforts on immigration and climate change.

And what about his legislative agenda?

"He’s going to push Congress to pass tax reform and I think that will happen pretty quickly,” Jacobs speculated.

But where the road may be bumpy, according to Jacobs is actually repealing and replacing Obamacare with disagreements even among Republicans on how to move forward.

"That’s going to be a bit of a battle. And I think Donald Trump will probably be frustrated on how long that’s going to take,” he said.

And then there's the president’s infrastructure plan that has received early support from Democratic leadership, Republicans however have showed unease about spending so much money.

Bottom line, the new President's road map is set -- which direction the country will end up going is still developing.

“There’s plenty of the Trump supporters to be happy about, the problem will be Monday morning when Donald Trump will have to get to work,” he said.

(© 2017 KARE)