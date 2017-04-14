Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The documents related to the investigation of Prince's death will be unsealed and made public on Monday.

In a release from the Carver County Sheriff's Department, the office states the search warrants related to the legendary singer's death will become public next week.

Authorities say the investigation into Prince's death remains open and active -- therefore, no comments will be made on the details.

Last October, a court order kept the records sealed until April 17. On Friday, it was announced that order would not be extended an additional time.

At the time of the last extension to keep the documents sealed, the court reasoned that releasing the search warrant could create a "substantial" risk to the ongoing investigation.

There was no immediate reason given as to why the documents will be unsealed now.

