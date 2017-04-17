Prince docs reveal several prescription drugs in confidant's name

An exterior shot of Paisley Park. (Photo: Paisley Park NPG Records)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The long-awaited search warrants in Prince's death have been unsealed, revealing a lengthy list of prescription medications found throughout the singer's estate, some in the name of one of his oldest confidants.

The search warrants, made public Monday morning, show more than 100 white capsules labeled Watson 853 were hidden in Aleve and Bayer Aspirin bottles and found in numerous rooms inside Paisley Park.

CVS prescription bottles under the name Kirk Johnson -- Prince's former drummer, bodyguard and close friend -- were found in the dressing room and mirror room. Each contained several different kinds of pills.

Below is a list of items discovered in these search warrants --

Search warrant executed April 21:

-15 white capsules (Watson 853) discovered in a second floor dressing room

-CVS pharmacy bottle under the name of Kirk Johnson/7 green capsules

-8 orange oval pills inside suitcase in mirror room/second floor

-Bayer bottle/64 white pills with Watson 853

-Aleve bottle with 20 ½ tablets labeled Watson 853

-Pamphlet for Recovery Without Walls (rehab center)

Search warrant executed May 6:

-Laptops

-Medical records/Ridgeview Medical Center

Search warrant executed May 24, 25:

-Cell tower data from Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile of all cell phones used at or near Prince's compound.

Search warrant executed June 8:

-All records for Kirk Johnson's cell phone, from March 21 to April 21, 2016.

A prescription monitoring warrant, issued as part of the investigation, reveals the singer was never prescribed any of the controlled substances that were found at Paisley Park.

The investigation showed Johnson would contact Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg to help Prince with hip pain. Dr. Schulenberg met with Prince and prescribed him Clonidine, Hydroxyzine Pamoate and Diazepam, according to the search warrant.

On April 20, 2016, Johnson went to a Minnetonka Walgreens to pick up Prince's medication. He later told police that was the first time he had done anything like that for Prince.

A suitcase was discovered next to Prince's bed on April 21, 2016 (the day of Prince's death) and among the items inside, there were prescription pill bottles in Johnson's name -- none of which were the medication prescribed by Schulenberg.

One pill bottle, which was labeled Vitamin D, instead had the controlled substance Ondanselron Hydrochloride inside. Another, labeled Ondansetron, contained the controlled substance Acetarninophen/oxycodone hydrochloride.

The date those pills were prescribed to Johnson, according to the pill bottles, was April 7. The prescribing doctor was listed as Schulenberg.

The search warrant notes a "sizable amount of narcotic medications located inside Paisley Park" -- not just in one area but throughout the residence and in areas where Prince would commonly frequent -- his bedroom, wardrobe and laundry room.

Detectives also discovered Prince's suitcase had the name tag of "Peter Bravestrong" -- an alias name authorities believe Prince used when he traveled.

Lyrics for the song, "U Got the Look," were also found in that suitcase, written in Prince's handwriting.

Search warrant executed Sept. 12:

-Google gmail accounts associated with Paisley Park

-All emails, images, google docs, etc.

Authorities said Prince's laptop was not taken during an initial warrant but it became clear later in the investigation that items on it would be significant.

It's been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental overdose at the Paisley Park estate, after being found unresponsive in one of the elevators. Prince was 57 at the time of his death.

Authorities have said he died of an overdose of fentanyl -- a powerful synthetic drug.

This story will be updated.

