Prince4Ever tribute fence now open at Paisley Park

The fence at Paisley Park is now open for fan memorials for Prince. (Photo: Ferlon Webster, KARE)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - It was home to hundreds of fan memorials to Prince after his death -- and now, it's back at Paisley Park.

Fans can pay tribute to the purple one by leaving mementos at Paisley Park on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and next Monday, April 10 from the same time frame.

Access to the fence is free.

The #Prince4Ever tribute fence was built on the interior grounds of Paisley Park to help honor the legacy of the late singer, as the first anniversary of his death approaches.

Previous memorials and messages left on the exterior fence surrounding Paisley Park were taken down and saved -- and are now being replaced on the #Prince4Ever fence.

The memorials will stay until April 20.

