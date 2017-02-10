Prince's music streaming starting Sunday

Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, 2007 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Prince is known for the depth of his musical sound. What he hasn't been known for is his willingness to easily share it with the masses.

"He had famously contentious relationship with the music industry and the internet,” said Jay Gabler, music journalist for 89.3 The Current.

That reportedly is about to change.

"What is understood at this point is what's going to happen on Sunday is some amount of Prince's music is going to hit these major streaming services. Probably all of his publicly released albums through the mid-90's,” he said.

Prince's music is already on Jay Z's steaming service TIDAL, but NPR and other outlets report his music will also be available on Spotify and other streaming services starting Sunday.

It's apparently to coincide with The Grammy's broadcast which is honoring the music icon during the ceremony.

"Spotify in teasing this Prince release has taken out adds in the New York subway and has these towering ads in London,” said

The move is significant for a number of reasons, he says.

“I think it's not that it's obscure music but it's just going to be more accessible now and it's going to be even more part of lives,” he said. "You don't necessarily have those deep tracks at the ready like you used to and now those tracks will be available.”.

And Prince's suspicions of the internet and streaming services were legendary, yet Gabler said his use of them was too.

"He was actually the first major artist to release an album online all the way back to the 90's,” he said.

So now we wait for Sunday with the potential the musical world will rediscover a Minnesota legend.

"It's super exciting. I know a lot of people are super excited,” he said.

