PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - Many students are home alone for a few hours after school each day, but the reality is it can be scary.

Now, a group of 6th graders from Prior Lake is trying to use technology to teach life-saving skills.

"Its really exciting because I know we'll all remember this for a long time," said Audrey Lehnert.

She and her classmates Lisa Kuksenko, Gillian Neuharth, Ryan Erickson and Joe Stelzig were given an assignment, along with their classmates to create a concept for a mobile app that will solve a problem in their community. The contest is part of a nationwide program through Verizon where students try to come up with the best idea. The winner receives $15,000 for their school and a visit from MIT trainers to help create their app.

Just a couple of months ago, the group of five barely knew each other, but have since formed a friendship over their idea the "Home Alone App."

"They're all really good at teamwork. They're really nice," said Stelzig.

The app is just a concept for now and teaches middle schoolers how to solve problems at home, for example, what to do if someone is injured.

The students won the state middle school competition, which includes $5,000 for their school, and now they're going for the national title.

Instructors at Twin Oaks Middle School say they're proud of the students for working together to create their pitch and say it's important to integrate technology into learning.

"We all have our own cell phones, we use the computer every day. That's the reality that our kids are living in now and it's our job as educators to make sure they're being exposed to those types of experiences," said instructor Missy Short.

Students say they learned the value of teamwork.

"If you work hard you’ll have a really high chance of success and even if you don’t, you learn from your mistakes," said Kuksenko.

The students are relying on the public to vote for their app concept. If you'd like to help out the team, click the following link and vote through Feb. 14. To vote you can text HOMEALONE to 22333.

https://appchallenge.tsaweb.org/scroll?field_verizon_region_value=All&field_school_city_value=&field_school_state_value=MN&field_team_grade_value=All&title=&field_contest_name_value=current&field_verizon_region_v2_value=All

