Problems at Frontier leave flyers stuck

MINNEAPOLIS - A snowstorm in Denver this past weekend continues to cause a snowball effect for those seeking to fly Frontier Airlines.

On a day when most air travel in and out of Minneapolis was on time, Frontier Airlines was the exception.

"Two hours I waited in the line just to talk to the people to check my bag."

Brandon Bielke's morning flight from Denver to Minneapolis turned into an all-day ordeal.

"We didn't get on the plane until 1:08 and they had informed us that they did not have a pilot. He was coming in from Chicago."

But Brandon's frustration isn't just about a delay.

"I was supposed to come out here Friday."

Yes, five days ago.

Frontier says the problems began with a lack of preparation ahead of the Denver snowstorm.

Ben White flew Frontier into Denver on Friday but didn't get off the plane until Saturday.

"We sat out on the tarmac for about 3.5 hours before they were able to get us a gate," White said.

By the time he was ready to fly home on Monday, Frontier was dealing with a sea of misplaced luggage and even more canceled flights. He was told he'd need to wait until Dec. 26, to get another flight.

"About a week of lost wages, a missed Christmas and probably a significant amount of anger which I won't care to dive into with you," White said.

It's why he chose to spend even more to fly another airline.

"I feel really bad for the folks that don't have $700 or $800 just kicking around in their bank account so they can shell out on the holidays to get home."

Frontier has said that they should have canceled more flights ahead of the weekend storm in Denver, to allow more passengers the chance to rebook, but the union that represents Frontier pilots called the airline's issues a complete "meltdown".