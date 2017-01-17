Propane truck flips into retaining pond in Lakeville

The driver of a propane truck had to be rescued after he rolled his rig into a retaining pond off County Road 70 in Lakeville.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - It could have been worse.

Much worse.

A truck driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday after rolling his propane tanker into a retaining pond in Lakeville. First responders say it appears the wheels of the truck became caught in a layer of slush on the road, causing it to veer towards the shoulder of County Road 70 and Kenrick Avenue. At that point they suspect the driver over-corrected, causing the truck to roll and slide into the frigid pond.

The driver was trapped in the cab, which fortunately was not underwater, for 15 to 20 minutes until rescue crews were able to pull him from the wreckage. Fire officials say his injuries were not significant, but the driver was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The propane tank on the truck was punctured during the wreck, and a decision was made to let the high pressure gas empty before removing the truck from the pond.

