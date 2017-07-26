Proposed fare hikes to be voted on by Metropolitan Council

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Rely on Metro Transit to get to work every morning? You could see a jump in fares by October 1.

The Metropolitan Council is considering a proposal to increase fares for all buses, light rail trains and North Star commuter rail service by 25 cents.

Light rail transit (Photo: KARE 11)

For riders who are disabled or have debilitating health conditions and rely on Metro Mobility for transportation, their fares could go up by 50 cents, plus an additional 75 cents surcharge for trips that are longer than 15 miles.

"Nobody is excited about this fare increase," said Adam Duinick, chairman of the Metropolitan Council.

"Sometimes, these fare increases cost families $50, $100, $200 a year in terms of their increased transportation costs. It's not an insignificant impact for a family," said Duinick.

The Metropolitan Council is currently wrestling with a structural deficit of nearly $74 million. Revenue from the proposed fare hike will generate a little less than $7 million. Not enough to fix the deficit, according to Duinick.

"There is very little support for a fare increase but when we talked about the impacts to our service in the long term - four years from now - we’re going to be struggling with a long term structural deficit and this is one thing we can do as an agency to be best prepared for that," said Duinick.

The structural deficit is due to a number of reasons, including an increased demand for services and a reduction in revenue from the motor vehicle sales tax.

Metro Transit provides 100 million rides a year across the Twin Cities.

