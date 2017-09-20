PSL: The pumpkin spice craze hits... pizza?

Villa Italian Kitchen will start serving a Pumpkin Spice Pizza on Friday, Sept. 22. (Photo: Courtesy Villa Italian Kitchen)

MINNEAPOLIS - It seems like the pumpkin spice craze is everywhere these days.

It's in our lattes, our muffins, our scented candles.

But would you try it on a pizza?

Villa Italian KItchen thinks you would. They're rolling out their first-ever Pumpkin Spice Pizza on Friday.

The Villa Italian Kitchen Pumpkin Spice Pizza is spread with pumpkin pie filling, topped with mozzarella cheese, and then dolloped with... you guessed it. More pumpkin. (Photo: Courtesy Villa Italian Kitchen)

The bizarre fall meal (dessert?) will be made with Villa's homemade dough, spread with pumpkin pie filling, and then topped with mozzarella cheese and extra dollops of pumpkin.

Reaction on social media has been mixed.

Sooo I heard they are making a pumpkin spice dessert pizza & if that doesn't prove God answers prayers idk what does — Lauryn ♔ (@Laurryyynnnn) September 20, 2017

Just heard that there's a pumpkin spice pizza...I'm going back to bed now — Izbeth Pacheco (@izbeth_pacheco) September 20, 2017

Seth Meyers even took a jab at the pizza, joking, "If you like that, you're gonna love Starbucks' new linguine mocha."

The restaurant is calling the pizza a "delicious marriage of a classic Villa Italian Kitchen cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall."

Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at Villa Italian Kitchen beginning Sept. 22, while supplies last. They have locations in Bloomington and Eagan.

And if Villa hasn't taken things far enough for your fall sensibilities, there's always this Pumpkin Spice LATTE Pizza from food blog GetHolidayHappy.com.

