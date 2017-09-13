Psychologist: Girl in Slender Man trial suffered 'shared delusion'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A psychologist has testified that a 12-year-old girl suffered from a shared delusion with a friend that led to the stabbing of another girl in a Wisconsin park in 2014.

The attorney for a 12-year-old accused in the Slenderman stabbing is asking for a reduction in bail and a move to a treatment center. (Photo: NBC)

Melissa Westendorf testified Wednesday at the mental capacity trial of Anissa Weier, now 15. Westendorf was appointed by a judge to evaluate Weier after her insanity plea.



Westendorf said she believes Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder that left her unable to conform her conduct to the law when she and Morgan Geyser tried to kill their friend.



Authorities say the two were motivated by a fictional horror character called Slender Man to stab Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park. The girl survived.



The Journal Sentinel reports Westendorf acknowledged under cross-examination that the condition is rare among two children who are friends.

