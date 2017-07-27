Public memorial set for Justine Damond

(Photo: Damond family/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The family of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer is planning a public memorial in her honor.

A spokeswoman for Justine Damond's fiancé says a public memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis.



Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.



Her family has also set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund which will support causes that were important to Justine Damond, including causes that promote equal treatment and opportunities for everyone.

Damond's family says the fund is their way of creating something positive. They say they hope Damond's name will be associated with the love and change she wanted to see in the world.

Donations can be made by mail or online. The website for the Justine Damond Memorial Fund raised more than $6,400 by Thursday midday.

