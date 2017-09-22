Puerto Rico relief efforts in Minnesota

A resident surveys the damage on her property after Hurricane Maria made landfall, September 21, 2017 in the Guaynabo suburb of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

ST PAUL, Minn. - A group of Minnesotans with ties to Puerto Rico are helping to lead efforts to raise money following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“Our families, friends and neighbors are in peril in the wake of this natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude. As Minnesotans, we’re coming together as a united community to bridge the distance between us and Puerto Rico,” said Senator Melisa Franzen in a written statement, who was raised in Puerto Rico.

Maria Isa a Minnesota born singer-songwriter and founding memeber of the Puerto Ricans in Minnesota committee has deep family roots in Puerto Rico. She encouraged people to donate through El Fondo Boricua Foundation’s Hurricane Relief page on GiveMN.org.

Isa wrote in a statement, "Your donation will go directly to a vetted, local foundation that will target the financial aid where it is needed most.” The St. Paul Foundation will match donations up to $250.

You can also drop off Hurricane Relief supplies at El Colegio High School in Minneapolis at 4137 Bloomington Ave. S. during weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV