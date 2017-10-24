Quad Graphics to close Waseca plant by end of year

Stock of newspaper magazine in print production process (Photo: zefart)

WASECA, Minn. (AP) - The largest employer in Waseca is shutting down.

Quad Graphics, formerly Brown Printing, will close at the end of the year.

Sussex, Wisconsin-based Quad Graphics bought the Waseca plant just three years ago for $100 million. The sale also included two other Brown facilities - one in Illinois that employed 550 and another in Pennsylvania that employed 500.

At the time, the 775,000-square-foot Waseca facility employed about 750 non-union workers. The Mankato Free Press reports job cuts have since left fewer than 400 workers at the plant, but it remained the largest employer in the southern Minnesota city of 9,200.

A spokeswoman for Quad says about 30 employees will continue working for the company in the Waseca area after the plant closes to support clients and other Quad facilities.

