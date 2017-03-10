Racist website targets murdered MN mom

MINNEAPOLIS – It is a website so racist, with language so vile, we couldn’t possibly show it unaltered in this space. But Shanta White saw it all, including the pictures mocking her daughter.

“How would you attack somebody’s dead daughter,” she asks. “Why would you attack somebody’s family because of the color of their skin?”

In 2015 Samirria White was shot in the head by her boyfriend in her Saint Paul apartment while holding her three-month-old daughter.

“And then to have this,” says Shante White, her voice trailing off.

White’s sister discovered Samirra’s photos on chimpmania.com while doing a Google search of Samirria.

When White called out the racist website on her Facebook page, the website lifted her Facebook photos and posted those to the site too.

“This is my cousins, this is my sons, my granddaughter, my niece and my nephew,” White said in disbelief. “How do you get to hurt them? How do you get to call them monkeys and gorillas and chimps?”

Robin Phillips, executive director of The Advocates for Human Rights, says “we're seeing a large increase in hate crimes, hate speech, in harassment.

Phillips says producers of such material hide behind the first amendment, but deserve no cover. “It's irresponsible, it's horrifying, it violates principles of human rights and decency, and I think the more people who stand up and say this is unacceptable the more that people who are targeted by this can feel protected.”

Domain records suggest chimpmania.com is registered to a post office box in Kirkland, Washington. In 2014 a Dallas mother attempted to get the site taken down after the website mocked her daughter who had lost all four of her limbs to sepsis.

Nearly 30,000 people have signed change.org petition to have the website taken down - but it's still up. And still spewing hate.

White is now raising her granddaughter, left motherless by Samirria’s murder.

“I'm trying to do the best thing I can for her, and make sure she becomes the best woman she can be,” she says.

It was already too much. Before this.

