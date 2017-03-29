Ramsey Co. charges 4 in national sex trafficking operation

Dongzhoua Jiang (Photo: Courtesy Washington County)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Ramsey and Washington County Attorneys announced charges Wednesday against four people accused of a sex trafficking enterprise that spanned from coast to coast.

According to the criminal complaint, Hong Jing, Sophia Navas, Fangyao Wu and Dongzhou Jiang were trafficking at least six women for the purpose of prostitution. Authorities say the women were Chinese nationals from New York and California, and were sold for sex across the country, including in Minnesota.

“These victims were especially vulnerable, as they were trapped in a foreign country where they barely spoke the language and sold for sex," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

Authorities say the criminal operation, based in Irvine, California, was connected to several victims and thousands of ads for sexual services placed on Backpage.com in 29 states over the past two years.

The Minnesota-based portion of the enterprise included activities in Oakdale, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, Blaine, Maplewood and St. Louis Park.

Prosecutors allege that the six victims named in the complaint were required to work 12- to 14-hour days; pay their traffickers house fees, transportation costs and hotel expenses; and buy their own food. Investigators found evidence of conversations detailing frequent assaults, rapes and robberies of the victims by customers.

The victims listed in the complaint ranged in age from 32 to 49 years old.

One of the defendants' bank accounts recently held more than $850,000, most of which was used to buy a home in the U.S.

Jiang's address is listed in Blaine, Minnesota, in the criminal complaint, but the three other defendants are listed as living in California.

The four defendants are facing multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

