Raptor Center treated record number of eagles in 2016

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Raptor Center treated a record number of bald eagles in 2016.

Executive Director Julia Ponder said 180 eagles were treated last year, which is the most in a single year for staff. Most were adults and ones that hatched in 2016.

That's in contrast with recent years. Between 2010-2015, an average of 125 eagles were admitted per year.

"Putting 180 eagles through was daunting for our staff and our volunteers," said Ponder. She said it generally costs between $2,600 and $9,000 to treat one bird.

Ponder said eagles are most commonly admitted for lead toxicity and trauma.

"All age groups were increased, all admission causes were increased. They all came from the same areas that we typically get them from," said Ponder. Given those facts it makes it more difficult to answer why more birds were admitted for treatment.

"The things we need to ask are 'What are the populations doing out there?' and that's data that biologists will hopefully be able to get but again it takes money, it takes time, it takes resources to answer these questions," said Ponder. She added that at this point, the center is on track to treat about 180 eagles this year.

If you see an injured eagle, The Raptor Center suggests calling the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources or animal control and do the following: https://www.raptor.umn.edu/clinic/help-injured-raptor

