Reactions mixed over Wild mascot skit

ST. PAUL - Minnesota Wild fans are giving mixed reactions to a mascot skit performed during the intermission of Thursday night's game at the Xcel Energy Center.

The skit was about Wild mascot Nordy's birthday. It involved several other mascots including the Chicago Blackhawks Tommy Hawk, Minnesota Twins TC Bear, St. Louis Blues Louie and the New Jersey Devil.

Tommy Hawk held a pinata and a blindfolded Nordy swung at it with a bat. Nordy missed and hit Tommy Hawk who then fell to the ice and Nordy continued hitting him.

Eventually, Nordy takes off the blindfold and looks remorseful as the Devil and Louie drag off Tommy Hawk.

The Wild tweeted out the video of the skit. Reactions on Twitter were mixed. Many fans have objected to the violence of the skit.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the NHL has contacted the Wild about the skit and the team would soon make a public comment.

