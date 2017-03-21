Real estate scammers target Twin Cities

Edina Realty is warning home buyers of potential scams. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Buying a house can be stressful, but thanks to hackers the stress level for some is on a whole new level.

"We’ve seen a significant increase, especially in the last few months, of cyber security fraud,” said Edina Realty CEO Greg Mason.

Mason is warning people about a relatively new scam that is costing home buyers thousands.

"It’s become a greater target,” he said of real estate transactions.

Here's how it works. A scammer sends an email to consumers or realtors with a fraudulent link attached. Once they click on the link, the crook has access to personal information, and with that info sends a real-looking email to the buyer asking them to wire them their down payment. Often the email comes days before the closing of the sale, real estate officials say.

"We’ve had two situations recently and we’ve had small loses that we’ve taken care of and covered for our consumers,” he said.

This isn’t just a local issue, said Chris Galler, the CEO for Minnesota Realtor’s Association.

“The east and west coasts get the worst of it for some reason,” he said.

That’s why he issued warnings to his members here in Minnesota about the scam.

He also reminds people to never wire money without independently verifying it, no matter how legitimate the email looks.

"The key is to deal with people you’re familiar with so that you know what you’re doing with your money,” he said.

Edina Realty also says they will only request a cashier’s check and will never ask for clients to wire money.

"Everyone is making sure that they're aware and have protections in place for the consumer,” said Mason.

Edina Realty also added a disclosure form their realtors have clients read and sign warning them about this problem. Mason said realtors have also increased training and they’ve improved their cyber security.

"It’s our number-one priority right now and focus for our company,” he said.

The Minnesota Association of Realtors also advises people to never trust wiring instructions sent via email. It also says when verifying an email, call the closing company who apparently sent it, but use a number from the company’s website when calling, not the number in the email.

The organization also advices if a buyer is giving financial information on the web, look at the URL and make sure it reads https (the “s” stands for secure). Instead of clicking on the link via an email, they say to look up the URL and type in the web address yourself.

