Rebuilding plans move forward at Tink Larson Field

WASECA, Minn. - The Waseca City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday to approve a construction manager for the rebuilding project at Tink Larson Field.

The iconic ballpark grandstand was destroyed in a fire last April, the day before the first high school baseball game of the season was supposed to be played there. The ballpark is home to five teams.

Once a construction manager is selected, the Tink Larson Field Rebuild Committee plans to move forward with building a 200-seat grandstand in the same place where the old one burned down. Duane Rathmann, a spokesman for the rebuild project, says organizers are hoping to start construction in June and finish the project in fall 2017.

"There's been a lot of support and a lot of excitement, because this is really a community icon," said Rathmann. "It's a community gathering place. It's not just a baseball field. It's pretty obvious from the support we've had that people recognize this as a real landmark of the city, and we want to rebuild and continue that."

Rathmann says donations have poured in over the past eleven months. He says the committee has raised $1.3 million so far towards rebuilding the grandstand, but they need $1.8 million to construct the bigger better grandstand they are envisioning.

On Friday the Minnesota Twins donated 100 seats from Target Field to be placed in the new Tink Larson Field grandstand, according to Rathmann. He says seating will also include seats from the Metrodome and the old Metropolitan Stadium.

Rathmann says anyone who'd like to donated to the cause can do so here.

