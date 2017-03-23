Red Lake returns to tourney, reflects on record-setting game

MINNEAPOLIS - This practice means a lot to the Red Lake basketball team.

"You're representing the Red Lake Reservation, you're representing indian country and I try to do that in the best possible way," said Red Lake senior guard, Robert McClain.

For the 4th straight year, the Warriors are prepping for the State Tournament and for a huge crowd.

"I mean everybody comes to watch Red Lake basketball," said Red Lake Head Coach, Roger White.

Thursday was game day at Williams Arena.

Red Lake took on the top-seeded Minneapolis North team.

Thousands of fans drove nearly five hours to cheer on the Warriors.

Minneapolis North built a huge halftime lead but the thing is Red Lake has been in this position before.

Twenty years ago, Red Lake played in one of the greatest games in Minnesota tournament history. The Warriors trailed Wabasso by 18 points midway though the 4th quarter. And, then, sophomore guard Gerald Kingbird took over. He scored 13 points in the final 75 seconds and erased a 10 point Wabasso lead.

Red Lake forced overtime but lost to Wabasso, 117-113.

The incredible game set five Minnesota records that still stand and kids in Red Lake who weren't even born to see it, still talk about it.

"You hear more about the '97 game than you hear about the past 3 times we went to State. That's the game everybody hypes up," said McClain.

Today, no Kingbird comeback. Red Lake lost to North, 93-46, although, the Warriors walk away winners.

"Coming to the state tournament I think these boys will all have memories to someday tell their kids," said White.

Now there are new memories that will live on forever, just like back in '97.

