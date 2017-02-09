Red Wing finalist in small town contest

Red Wing (Credit: KARE)

RED WING, Minn. -- Red Wing is 60 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. It's nestled by the Mississippi River and is full of small businesses.

"We are on the cusp of a great growth here in Red Wing. Both in business and in population," said Sean Dowse, the Mayor of Red Wing.

Red Wing considers itself a small town, so when the Chamber of Commerce heard about this contest to help small businesses, Megan Tsui said - let's do it.

"Red Wing is a hard-working community," said Megan Tsui, the executive director of Red Wing's downtown.

So, Tsui applied, writing up a 500 word essay on the town's most famous business -- Red Wing Shoe Company.

"We talked about that we have our work boots on and we're ready to get to work," said Tsui.

Tsui's words worked.14,000 towns were nominated. Thursday, Red Wing was named 1 of 5 finalists for $500,000 dollars from 'Small Business Revolution,' a movement created to spotlight businesses in our communities.

"So, we were really looking for a community that was ready to band together. A community that could really benefit from this kind of investment. And, a town that already understood the importance of small business and that role that they play," said Amanda Brinkman, the chief brand officer of Small Business Revolution.

And, what exactly would the $500,000 be used for?

"Well, it will come to Red Wing to help us with marketing services and business advice," Dowse said.

Just the thought of the money has people who grew up here - like Eric Edon - buzzing.

"Any good publicity that we can get for a town this size - because Red Wing is still a pretty small town - any good publicity is helpful," said Edon.

You can help Red Wing win by voting at www.smallbusinessrevolution.org . The winner will be announced February 22.

(© 2017 KARE)