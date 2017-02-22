Red Wing stronger despite contest loss

Red Wing has lost the 'Small Business Revolution' contest, but you wouldn't know it from the attitude of its residents. (Photo: KARE 11)

RED WING, Minn. - The "I Love Red Wing" signs hang all over town.

And, downtown, the high school band plays "Happy" by Pharrell.

"The community has gotten together, all of the businesses, and it's just been a great time," says Ann Schafer of Red Wing.

Hundreds were here hoping for happy news. After voting online for a week, the people have now had to wait a week for the news: Did Red Wing win the "Small Business Revolution" contest to give its main street a $500,000 jolt?

Unfortunately, no.

Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania slipped past Red Wing in the online vote for the $500,000 prize to be used for marketing services and business advice.

Red Wing may have lost the contest, but they didn't lose their town pride.

"There was just this electricity in the town. I think that that will spread, you know we're not down here. I think this was just the start of our Revolution," says Megan Tsui, the executive director of Downtown Main Street in Red Wing.

Red Wing had been picked as one of five finalists for the 'Small Business Revolution,' created by Deluxe Corporation to spotlight businesses in communities.

