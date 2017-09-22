KARE
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Reimagine Aging Conference supports Senior Community Services

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:04 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

MINNETONKA, Minn.--The Reimagine Aging Conference is coming to the Minnetonka Community Center on Thursday, October 12 from 1:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The conference is a great opportunity to learn while supporting Senior Community Services, a nonprofit that works to support older adults and their caregivers.

The Reimagine Aging Conference will focus on Technology for Independent Living.

Visit Senior Community Services for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories