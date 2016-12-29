KARE
Relief for Medical Assistance enrollees

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:17 PM. CST December 29, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesotans who were facing thousands of dollars in estate liens will not have to pay.

The federal government has approved the changes made by the state legislature several months ago, that according to State Senator Tony Lourey.

Originally, thousands of Minnesotans said they were unknowingly facing thousands of dollars in estate liens after signing up for Medical Assistance. That's the state's version of Medicaid.

Minnesota legislators changed the law wiping away those liens, but the federal government still had to approve.

 

KARE

Minn. estate claim fix not fixed quite yet

