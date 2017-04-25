Remembering St. Paul author of 'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance'

Robert Pirsig, pictured with his oldest son, Chris, wrote "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance." The author, originally from St. Paul, passed away on April 24, 2017.

“And what is good, Phaedrus. And what is not good. Need we ask to tell us these things.”

If you pick up a copy of “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” those are the first words you’ll see when you open the Robert Pirsig book.

“The book is a conversation with himself," says Lloyd Brant, family friend and best friend to Ted Pirsig, Robert’s youngest son.

“I first met Ted when his father was writing the book, so I would go over to their house for dinner and we would be sitting around the table and he would be writing the book," Lloyd says. "And he would come down from his office and you could just tell he was in this deep state of reflection and he would be very quiet.”

Prisig’s novel was rejected more than 120 times by publishing houses, but when it was published in 1974, it quickly became a best-seller.

"And all of the sudden this quiet man who was up in his room writing all the time was an international superstar," Lloyd says. "We had translation of the book in all languages when I was at the house.”

At this time Lloyd had moved into the Pirsig’s home. He says the family introduced him to Buddhism and philosophy and recalls getting phone calls from all over the world from fans. Robert and his wife were on a sailing adventure during this time. Those moments are captured in Robert’s second book, “Lila."

“It was really interesting when this finally came out, to realize I was living in the house while he was on this boat," laughs Lloyd.

Lloyd says everyone in his generation was reading the book, including him. He says he was transformed.

Robert Pirsig passed away at his home in Maine on April 24, 2017. But perhaps his ending was written decades ago, inside 458 Otis Avenue, St. Paul.

“We’ve won it. It is going to get better now. We can sort of tell these things.”

