ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota lawmakers are ready to return to the freshly renovated state Capitol. They just won't have much time to soak it all in.
The Legislature has a big to-do list waiting when the legislative session begins Tuesday. That marks the first time all 201 lawmakers and Gov. Mark Dayton will meet inside the Capitol since 2015.
A massive, $310 million renovation of the 111-year-old building is finally wrapping up. Some minor work will continue throughout the winter and spring.
Dayton says he hopes gathering in the same spot will help legislative leaders and negotiators stay focused. They have plenty of work ahead.
Passing a two-year budget is the biggest task. Lawmakers also want to approve financial help to offset massive health insurance premiums in the first week.
Reopened Capitol, big to-do list await Minnesota Legislature
